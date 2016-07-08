Preview: Twins at Rangers

Ace left-hander Cole Hamels gets an immediate chance to avenge a rare defeat when the Texas Rangers continue their four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Hamels had his shortest outing of the season in a 5-4 loss at Minnesota on Sunday to snap a six-game undefeated streak.

"No pitcher's immune to having a game like this," Rangers manager Jeff Banister told reporters after Hamels sustained only his third defeat in 29 starts since he was acquired by Texas. The Twins may own the worst record in the American League, but they have feasted on the Rangers' pitching staff. Minnesota has piled up 32 runs in beating Texas three times in the last seven days and is riding a three-game overall winning streak. Max Kepler continues to torment the Rangers with three home runs and 11 RBIs in their last three matchups.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2-5, 4.82 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (9-2, 2.93)

Gibson appeared in danger of losing his spot in the starting rotation until he blanked the Chicago White Sox on five hits over seven innings on June 28 for his first victory of the season. He was not as sharp against the Rangers last time out, although an error that led to a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning marred his final line. Gibson has never lost to the Rangers in four career starts, posting a 2-0 record and 2.03 ERA.

Hamels was sensational in six starts in June, posting a 4-0 record and 1.51 ERA, but his unbeaten string ended when the Twins reached him for five runs and a season-high 10 hits over four-plus innings. The 32-year-old had won four consecutive starts overall and nine in a row on the road before the clunker. Joe Mauer is hitless in 12 career at-bats against Hamels, but Brian Dozier is 3-for-7 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mauer is 7-for-13 during a three-game hitting streak

2. Texas has gone six straight games without a starter pitching five innings.

3. Twins SS Eduardo Nunez is 16-for-41 with eight RBIs over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Twins 4