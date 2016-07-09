Preview: Twins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers finally managed to solve the visiting Minnesota Twins but they are in desperate need of a decent outing from their starting rotation when their four-game series continues Saturday. The Rangers evened the series with a 6-5 victory Friday night despite another abbreviated outing from their starting pitcher.

Texas became the first team since the Colorado Rockies in 2012 to go seven straight games without getting five innings from a starting pitcher. To that end, the Rangers plan to recall veteran Kyle Lohse -- signed last month to a minor-league deal -- from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start Saturday. Twins third baseman Miguel Sano has hit safely in six of his last seven games with three homers and nine RBIs in that span. Second baseman Eduardo Nunez is 8-for-18 during a four-game hitting and RBI streak.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (3-7, 5.26 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Kyle Lohse (2015: 5-13, 5.85)

Nolasco suffered his third defeat in as many outings despite a quality start against Oakland on Monday, when he surrendered three runs on four hits over six innings. He was hit hard the the previous two defeats to the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia, allowing 11 runs on 19 hits over 12 1/3 innings. Nolasco, who has only one win in his last seven starts, is 3-3 with a 4.79 in eight starts away from home.

Nick Martinez, winless in four starts, was scheduled to get the nod Saturday but he was demoted to the minors after Friday's game to clear the way for Lohse's return. The 37-year-old Lohse won 54 games with St. Louis and Milwaukee from 2011-14, but he stumbled badly with the Brewers last year. He is 3-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 10 starts at Round Rock, but has gone seven innings twice in his last four turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers RHP Yu Darvish will make a rehab start Sunday at Double-A Frisco.

2. Twins CF Byron Buxton was carted off the field Friday night with a right knee contusion and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor is 10-for-21 over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Twins 4