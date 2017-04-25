Preview: Twins at Rangers

Ervin Santana has been perhaps the most unhittable pitcher in the majors and looks to continue his sizzling stretch when the Minnesota Twins visit the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for the second of a three-game series. Minnesota snapped the Rangers' four-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in the series opener, improving to 5-1 in its last six in Arlington.

Santana has surrendered two runs and a scant nine hits over 28 innings through his first four starts, a pronounced turnaround from his 7-11 campaign of 2016. The Twins had dropped six of seven before rallying for the win on Monday night, courtesy of Brian Dozier's three-run double that matched his RBI total from his first 17 games. Texas features an all-or-nothing offense, leading the American League with 28 homers but sitting next-to-last with a .211 team batting average. Right-hander Andrew Cashner, coming off a stellar start for the Rangers, will make his third career AL start against the Twins.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (3-0, 0.64 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (0-1, 2.38)

Santana permitted one run on four hits - his highest hit total allowed in his four starts - last time out versus Cleveland, continuing his string of stellar early-season performances. He went the distance in his previous turn, tossing a one-hit shutout against the White Sox after blanking Chicago over six innings six days earlier. He is 13-11 with a 5.57 ERA in 31 career starts against Texas.

Cashner remains in search of his first victory in the AL and could use some run support from the Rangers, who have scored once in his first two starts. The 30-year-old Texan is coming off a strong outing in a 1-0 victory over Kansas City, permitting three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings. Cashner struggled in his season debut at Seattle with four runs (three earned) allowed.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins RHP Brandon Kintzler has converted all five save chances and has yet to allow a run.

2. Rangers CF Carlos Gomez is 8-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Rangers 2