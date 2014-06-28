(Updated: ADDS Hughes’ record in third graph CHANGED “allowed one hit” to “did not allow a runner past second” at the beginning of the fifth graph)

Rangers 5, Twins 0: Yu Darvish struck out 10 in eight innings as Texas clinched a series win over visiting Minnesota.

Darvish (8-4), who surrendered eight earned runs over his previous two starts, got back to his dominating ways by limiting the Twins to four hits and a walk. Leonys Martin doubled in two runs, Chris Gimenez added an RBI double and Adrian Beltre went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored as the Rangers picked up their second straight win following an eight-game slide.

Phil Hughes (8-4) was reached for five runs on 11 hits in 7 2/3 innings for Minnesota, which dropped to 0-5 on its six-game road trip. Chris Parmelee recorded half of the Twins’ four hits and Joe Mauer singled.

Beltre led off the second with a single and came in to score the first run on Gimenez’s two-out double to the wall in center. Rougned Odor singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and came across on Elvis Andrus’ groundout to make it a 2-0 gap in the third.

Hughes did not allow a runner past second over the next four frames before finally slowing down in the eighth, when Texas loaded the bases on a pair of singles and an intentional walk. Luis Sardinas’ put down an RBI sacrifice bunt to make it 3-0 before Martin laced a double down the line in right to break the game open.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Twins have dropped 10 straight road games. … Texas LHP Derek Holland (left knee surgery) threw 67 pitches in a three-inning simulated game and will be evaluated again when the team returns from a road trip that begins Monday. … Rangers RF Alex Rios (rest) was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season.