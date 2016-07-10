Twins overcome early deficit for 8-6 win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Minnesota Twins took advantage of a struggling Texas pitching staff and topped the Rangers 8-6 on Saturday night.

The Twins scored six straight runs after trailing 3-2 on a night they had 12 hits and drew six walks in a game that was delayed 1 hour, 10 minutes because of rain. The Rangers have lost six of their last eight.

A three-run fourth inning against Rangers starter Kyle Lohse (0-1), who was making his 2016 debut, was all the offense the Twins needed after they trailed 3-2 entering the fourth.

An RBI double from Danny Santana tied the score at 3 in the fourth and Eduardo Nunez followed with a two-run homer to make it 5-3. The Twins got another run in the fifth on a homer to right center by Eddie Rosario, who went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and four runs.

That was enough offense for Ricky Nolasco (4-7), who picked up his first win since June 13 with six innings of four-run ball.

Lohse was tagged for six runs and nine hits in five innings. His outing marked the eighth straight game a Texas starter has failed to go more than five innings. The rotation ERA during that span is 10.45.

The Rangers got a run back in the fifth on a double-play grounder before the Twins tacked on two runs in the seventh on an error and a double-play grounder.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second before the Rangers took a brief lead. Elvis Andrus homered in the second and got RBIs from Rougned Odor and Adrian Beltre in the third.

Andrus added an RBI single in the eighth as the Rangers tried to rally late. Odor delivered a two-out single in the ninth to make it a two-run game, but Brandon Kintzler got Adrian Beltre to fly out to left to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

NOTES: Texas 1B Mitch Moreland returned to the starting lineup after missing six straight games because of a tight right calf. ... Texas will start LHP Martin Perez Friday in the series opener at the Chicago Cubs. All-Star Cole Hamels will start the July 17 game against the Cubs and the team is undecided who will start Saturday. ... Minnesota OF Byron Buxton was out of the lineup Saturday after exiting Friday's game after hitting the wall and hurting his right leg. Buxton could return to the lineup Sunday after an MRI revealed no structural damage and a bone bruise. ... Minnesota will start RHP Ervin Santana Friday against Cleveland. ... RHP Kyle Lohse became the 10th different starter used by the Rangers this season. Only two other American League clubs (Oakland, 11; Los Angeles, 10) have used at least 10 starters.