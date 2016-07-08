Twins open series with rout of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Minnesota Twins aren't going anywhere this season, but they seem to have the number of the best team in the American League.

Minnesota routed the Texas Rangers 10-1 Thursday night at Globe Life Park in the opener of a four-game series leading into the All-Star break.

"Good win to start the series," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

The Twins (30-55) are 3-1 against Texas this season, including three straight wins in the last week. Minnesota is 6-2 over the last eight games between the clubs dating back to last season.

Twins starter Tyler Duffey (5-6) danced around trouble early to record his second victory over the Rangers since Saturday. The right-hander, staked to an early 4-0 lead, didn't allow a run in six innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

"The biggest thing is when we come out and score like that I've got to keep us in it," Duffey said.

The Houston native gave up just two hits, and Texas batters were 0-8 with runners in scoring position.

Max Kepler, Kurt Suzuki and Kennys Vargas homered for the Twins, who have won five of their last six games. Kepler drove in three, including a two-run blast in the eighth.

For the Rangers, it was another in a recent run of disappointing outings from a starting pitcher. Chi Chi Gonzalez was the culprit this time.

The right-hander who couldn't make it out of the first inning last week at Target Field was hit hard again by the Twins. Gonzalez (0-2) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and five walks over 4 2/3 innings, throwing a career-high 124 pitches.

He struggled throwing strikes and when he did, the Twins were ready.

"Clubs like this when you work from behind, they make you pay," Rangers manager Jeff Bannister said.

The Rangers (53-34) have lost five of their last six games. In each of those losses, the starter has failed to go at least five innings.

"It all starts with starting pitching," Banister said. "You work from behind, you give up runs, you make it challenging for your hitters."

The Twins racked up another five runs against Texas reliever Shawn Tolleson in the eighth.

Minnesota finished with 18 hits, with each starter getting at least one. Eduardo Nunez led the way with three.

"We had a lot of contributions," Molitor said.

The Rangers had only four hits and avoided the shutout with a ninth-inning run against reliever Michael Tonkin.

Despite the loss, Texas maintained its 6.5-game lead in the AL West thanks to Houston's loss to Oakland.

The Twins didn't waste any time getting to Gonzalez, touching him up for two runs on three hits in the first. Max Kepler had a sacrifice fly and Robbie Grossman lined a two-out single to right to put Texas in an early hole.

Duffey nearly gave it back in the bottom of the inning. A walk followed by two hit batters loaded the bases with one out.

Duffey snuffed out the threat by coaxing a double-play ball out of Jurickson Profar to end the inning.

"Tyler was obviously scuffling from the get-go," Molitor said.

Duffey retired the last nine batters he faced to win his third straight start.

"I feel good about what I did today for us," he said.

Minnesota doubled its lead in second. Suzuki led off the inning with a solo shot into the visitors' bullpen in left-center. Brian Dozier singled to right with two outs to score Joe Mauer and make it 4-0.

NOTES: Minnesota reinstated pitching coach Neil Allen on Thursday, six weeks after being arrested for suspicion of drunken driving. Allen, who completed a five-week treatment program, addressed the club before the game. Allen said the arrest could be "a blessing in disguise." Interim pitching coach Eric Rasmussen returned to his role as minor league pitching coordinator. ... Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo returned to the lineup Thursday after missing one game with lower back stiffness. ... Twins SS Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) was available off the bench during the series. He's been out since July 2, but didn't go on the disabled list. ... Texas manager Jeff Banister announced that RHP Nick Martinez will start Saturday.