Kepler's grand slam help Twins clobber Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Minnesota Twins don't want to see the All-Star break start or the Texas Rangers exit their schedule.

Minnesota closed out the first half with a 15-5 romp over the Rangers on Sunday to cap the first half of the season. It ends with Minnesota having won five of seven meetings against Texas while outscoring the Rangers 62-30.

Texas heads to the break with a 5 1/2-game lead, their smallest since June 14, and losers of seven of the last nine games.

The Twins have won seven of their last nine games and have scored more runs than any team in baseball since June 18. The Rangers helped that cause.

"I think that results -- we always talk about trusting the process -- but when you get good results and win games, you understand how enjoyable it is to go out there and compete and come out and win games," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "I'd like to think that these guys are hungry to win as many games going forward."

Sunday's game turned when rookie Max Kepler hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning as part of a five-run fifth off Texas starter A.J. Griffin (3-1).

Minnesota led 1-0 entering the frame thanks to a solo homer from Kennys Vargas in the fourth inning.

An RBI single by Joe Mauer made it 2-0, and after Griffin walked Vargas to load the bases, Kepler launched his eighth homer of the season into the seats in right. Vargas was down in the count 1-2 before drawing a walk to bring up Kepler with two outs.

"I wasn't looking for anything," said Kepler, who finished the season with four home runs and 15 RBIs against the Rangers. "I was just trying to put the bat head on the ball. I tried to keep it simple and it did the job."

The Twins were far from done. Minnesota scored seven more runs off the Texas bullpen in the seventh highlighted by back-to-back homers from Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier as the Twins extended their led to 13-2.

"There are points in the season where they don't look so well, they don't feel so well," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "Today capped all of that off. Hopefully that's the bottom. We're going to take four days, regroup, recharge."

Lefty Tommy Milone (2-2) was the primary beneficiary of the 18-hit attack. Milone allowed two runs on five hits in five innings to pick up his second consecutive win.

"It's unfortunate the way the yaer started the first couple of months, but now we're showing the team we could've been," Milone said.

Griffin was charged with six runs in five innings on nine hits. The Texas rotation has a 10.50 ERA over the last nine games and the Rangers have allowed 85 runs in the last nine games. No starter has lasted more than five innings in those games, and Griffin couldn't change that trend.

"I was just out there battling," Griffin said. "It didn't really go the way we wanted to today. I've got to erase it and go back after it the next time."

Every Minnesota starter had at least one hit, scored at least one run, and eight had at least one RBI as the Twins pounded out a season high in hits. Kurt Suzuki, Eddie Rosario and Robbie Grossman each had three hits.

Elvis Andrus and Bobby Wilson had RBIs in the fifth inning for Texas as the Rangers trailed 6-2 before the big seventh.

NOTES: Rangers RHP Kyle Lohse, who pitched five innings in his Texas debut Saturday, has been diagnosed with a tight right oblique. No timetable has been set for his return. ... Texas RHP Yu Darvish could return to the rotation as early as Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. The club wants to see how he feels after his Sunday night rehab start for Double-A Frisco. He's been on the disabled list since June 13 with right shoulder discomfort. ... Minnesota OF Byron Buxton was out of the starting lineup for a second-straight game with a bone bruise in his right knee. ... Since June 18, the Twins are tied with Cleveland for the most runs scored in the majors with 125. ... Minnesota will go with RHP Ervin Santana, RHP Tyler Duffey and RHP Kyle Gibson for its three-game series against Cleveland, which begins on Friday.