Big inning leads Twins over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Minnesota Twins may want to play the Texas Rangers every night.

Minnesota used its biggest inning of the year, a seven-run fifth, to roll past the Rangers 8-1 Tuesday night. Minnesota has now won four straight games against Texas and seven out of eight dating back to last season.

The Twins failed to take advantage of six walks by Texas starter Andrew Cashner (0-2) in the first four innings, leading just 1-0. That all changed in the fifth as the first seven Minnesota batters reached and the Twins sent 10 batters to the plate in the seven-hit frame.

Miguel Sano opened the inning by ending the night for Cashner with a solo homer to left. Anthony Bass came on for the Rangers, and the next six Twins reached base. Joe Mauer, Jorge Polanco and Jason Castro each greeted Bass with doubles, with Polanco's and Castro's scoring runs. Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier added RBIs later in the inning before Cano capped the scoring with an RBI single, giving up two hits and two RBIs in the frame and Minnesota had an 8-0 cushion.

"It was a nice game," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "We had a lot of base runners early. We didn't cash them in, but I thought we had good at-bats. We were aggressive on the bases. Then Kennys (Vargas) kind of got us going with the run. And Miggy (Sano) had a no-doubter there, and then we started to get some extra-base hits. It was a good night for a lot of guys offensively."

All the offense was more than enough for Ervin Santana (4-0). Santana allowed just one run in seven innings on four hits. He struck out six.

Santana leads the majors with a 0.77 ERA and has allowed one or zero runs in all five of his starts.

"I feel a lot of confidence," Santana said. "My fastball location, everything is good. The way we've been playing, we do our defense and offense. Everything is clicking right now. So we just have to get better."

Cashner was charged with just two runs in four-plus innings. In addition to the six walks, he also gave up five hits. Bass gave up six of the seven runs -- four earned -- in the fifth.

"I didn't feel like I was very aggressive early in the count," said Cashner, who threw 95 pitches to retire 12 batters. "Definitely too many walks. Definitely got to cut down on that. But for the most part, I was able to minimize the damage with guys on base. I've definitely got to be more aggressive early in the count."

The Rangers got a run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo homer from Joey Gallo.

Sano led the 14-hit Minnesota attack with three, while Mauer, Vargas, Eddie Rosario and Buxton tallied two hits apiece. Vargas gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the fourth with his first homer of the season.

Texas had just five hits, four of which were singles, and has now lost seven of its last 12 games. The Rangers have failed to score more than two runs in six of their last eight games and didn't have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position Tuesday.

"We'll try and find some mixture somewhere," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "The bottom line is until we get going consistently up and down the lineup, you've got to find ways and we're going to try and spark these guys. We've got some guys, I think the swings are there. We made some hard outs tonight in some situation and there were some situations where we made soft outs."

NOTES: Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano became the 21st player in Globe Life Park history to reach the club level in left field with his homer in the fifth inning. ... Minnesota LHP Ryan O'Rourke will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. He has been on the disabled list all season. ... 3B Joey Gallo is the first Texas player to have at least seven homers in April since 2012. Josh Hamilton had nine that month and Mike Napoli seven.