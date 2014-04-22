Preview: Twins at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their dominance of the Minnesota Twins when they begin a three-game series Tuesday at home. The Rays have won 11 of the last 12 contests against the Twins overall, including six straight in Tampa Bay, and come in after a four-game split with the New York Yankees. The Rays will send ace David Price to the mound against Kyle Gibson, who has been Minnesota’s best pitcher through the first three weeks of the season.

Price faces an improved Minnesota offense, which stands near to the top of the majors in run production (98 in 18 games). Chris Colabello led the American League in RBIs (20) through Sunday, All Star Joe Mauer is always a threat and leadoff batter Brian Dozier boasts five homers. The Rays scored 27 runs combined Friday and Saturday before notching one in 12 innings Sunday, but Wil Myers is warming up after collecting six hits and seven RBIs in the last three games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (3-0, 0.93 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (2-1, 4.39)

Gibson has emerged as one of the league’s best surprises in April while allowing two runs over 19 1/3 innings in three straight wins. The 26-year-old, who was 2-4 in 2013 with a 6.53 ERA, has some room for improvement though after walking nine. Gibson gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in a loss at Tampa Bay on July 9 last season, giving up a two-run single to Matt Joyce.

Tampa Bay won in Price’s first three starts before the New York Yankees collected six runs on 10 hits in five innings against him Thursday. The 2012 Cy Young Award winner has struck out 28 and walked three in 26 2/3 frames and needs one out to reach 1,000 career innings. Price has controlled Mauer (2-for-14) and is 2-2 in seven games (six starts) versus the Twins with a 2.66 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF-OF Ben Zobrist boasts a .398 on-base percentage and has scored 14 runs – five more than anyone else on the team.

2. Minnesota RF Jason Kubel is off to a good start in his return to the Twins, batting .328 with 11 RBIs.

3. The Rays are last in the league with only four stolen bases and Minnesota is tied for ninth with 13 – five by Dozier.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Twins 1