Preview: Twins at Rays

James Loney shook off a slow start and is starting to swing like the clutch, productive hitter he was in his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013. Loney looks to extend his streak of multi-hit games to five when the Rays host the Minnesota Twins in the second of a three-game series Wednesday. Loney, who batted .299 last year, has seven RBIs in his last four contests and delivered a two-run single in the first inning during a 7-3 victory in Tuesday’s series opener.

Loney (three) was one of five players with at least two hits Monday for Tampa Bay, which is averaging 5.7 runs while winning seven of 12 at home and scoring 1.8 per game on the road. The Rays will have to deal with Chris Colabello, who belted a two-run homer Monday and is among the major-league leaders with 22 RBIs. Minnesota has dropped three of four on its six-game road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; FSN North (Minnesota), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 7.98 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 5.63)

Pelfrey looks to change the course of his season after struggling in his first three starts when he yielded 14 runs (13 earned) over 14 2/3 innings. The Wichita State product, who was 5-13 in his first year with the Twins in 2013, has given up 16 hits and 12 walks in 2014. Evan Longoria is 3-for-6 with a homer against Pelfrey, who is 0-1 in two starts versus the Rays with a 5.73 ERA.

Odorizzi flipped spots in the rotation with David Price and will try to turn things around after two straight losses. The 24-year-old gave up three runs over five innings in the 3-0 defeat against Baltimore last Wednesday and will face Minnesota for the first in his career. Odorizzi, in his first season in the starting rotation, has allowed 18 hits in 16 innings with 12 strikeouts and seven walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF-DH Matt Joyce registered his sixth multi-hit game in the series opener and is batting a team-best .347.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is 40-for-97 in 25 games at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.

3. Tampa Bay RHP Grant Balfour is 4-for-4 in saves and has not had an opportunity to close a game out since April 12.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Twins 3