Preview: Twins at Rays

The Minnesota Twins go after their season-high sixth straight victory when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for the second of a three-game set. Rookie Miguel Sano boasts five homers and 12 RBIs in his last eight games, including a three-run shot in Tuesday’s 11-7 victory, as Minnesota moved within a half game of Texas for the American League’s second wild card.

The Twins have scored 37 times during their five-game run and may find it difficult to continue that type of production while facing Tuesday starter Chris Archer, who is 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA in his career against them. Archer looks to add to his career-high total of 11 wins after spinning a one-hit shutout at Houston last time out. Minnesota 21-year-old rookie Byron Buxton has recorded multiple hits three times in four games -- including Tuesday -- and teammate Brian Dozier hit safely in the last five contests. The Rays need more from three-time All Star Evan Longoria, who is 3-for-27 in his last six games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.60 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (11-9, 2.77)

Duffey has put together two straight strong performances in victories after struggling in his major-league debut. The 24-year-old Texas native scattered two runs and 10 hits over 7 2/3 innings to beat Baltimore last time out after shutting out Cleveland over six frames, permitting just one hit. Duffey struck out eight and did not walk a batter last Thursday after issuing five free passes in the previous outing.

Archer struck out 11 and walked one in Houston last Thursday, limiting an opponent to two or fewer runs for the fifth time in seven starts. The 26-year-old is the fourth Tampa Bay pitcher to strike out 200 batters in a season (205), joining David Price, James Shields and Scott Kazmir. Trevor Plouffe is 4-for-9 versus Archer, who beat the Twins on May 17 when he allowed one run on four hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) and C Curt Casali (left hamstring strain) both left the game early Tuesday and their status is uncertain.

2. Minnesota SS Eduardo Escobar is batting .400 (16-for-40) in his career against the Rays after notching two hits in the series opener.

3. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney, who was 3-for 5 with three RBIs on Tuesday, has appealed his one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire Saturday in Oakland.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Twins 1