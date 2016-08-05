Preview: Twins at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins have been playing much better than their current lot in the standings would indicate. The cellar dwellers in the American League East and Central divisions, respectively, look to continue their solid play of late at the other's expense on Friday when they open a three-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay's Brad Miller belted a three-run homer in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Kansas City, marking the fourth time that the 26-year-old has gone deep in six outings. Miller has 11 hits in his last eight games overall, but is batting just .212 in 21 career contests against Minnesota and is 1-for-7 versus Friday starter Ervin Santana. While the Rays have won two in a row and six of their last eight, the Twins suffered just their second loss in eight outings with a 9-2 setback in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon. Veteran Joe Mauer went 12-for-18 with seven extra-base hits, six RBIs and eight runs scored in the series against the Indians and is batting .360 in 60 career contests versus Tampa Bay.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (4-9, 3.66 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (3-4, 3.08)

Santana improved to 3-2 with two complete games and a 1.96 ERA in his last eight outings after allowing one earned run in six innings in Sunday's 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 33-year-old Dominican has made three consecutive quality starts overall, but is a disastrous 0-6 with a 5.09 ERA in nine night outings this season. Santana fell to 6-7 in his career versus Tampa Bay after taking the loss on June 4 when he permitted five runs on six hits - including three homers - in a 7-4 setback.

Snell improved to 2-0 in his last three starts on Sunday after yielding two runs and striking out a career high-tying nine in 5 1/3 innings of a 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees. The 23-year-old rookie has struggled with his control, however, issuing 24 walks in his last eight outings. Snell will be making his 10th career start and first versus Minnesota on Friday, but has faced Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton in the minors.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria followed an 0-for-15 stretch by recording one hit in each of his last two games and is 8-for-20 with three homers in his career versus Santana.

2. Sano is mired in a 4-for-28 slump in his last eight games, although he is 4-for-13 with a homer in three career contests against the Rays.

3. The Rays are 9-18 versus the AL Central while the Twins are a woeful 8-20 against the AL East.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Rays 2