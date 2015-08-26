Sano powers surging Twins past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Minnesota Twins haven’t been known as a powerful offensive team, but that may change in time with designated hitter Miguel Sano in the lineup.

Sano hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead an offensive surge by the Minnesota Twins in an 11-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday for their fifth straight victory.

Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario also homered for the Twins (64-61) as they pulled to within one-half game of the Texas Rangers, who lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Tuesday.

“Tonight the offense picked us up, we didn’t get many zeroes on the board after after the sixth,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Miguel got us off to a nice start. We found a way to win. Sometimes they don’t feel quite as good as others because of how they unfold.”

Twins reliever J.R. Graham gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief to pick up his first win of the season against one loss.

“We’re still hanging on (in the wild card) but I try not to get caught up in the standings when there’s so many teams involved,” Molitor said. “You can overwhelm yourself worrying about other people when your main concern should be here.”

Matt Andriese (3-4) yielded five runs in three innings of relief for the Rays (62-63).

Sano hit his 12th homer of the year, a 411-foot shot to center field off Rays starter Nathan Karns to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

“Not the best way to start off the homestand,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I’d say Karns didn’t have his best command and just wasn’t quite able to overcome that. There were a lot of good things as far as our offense coming back, being down from deficits and just kept plugging away, putting together at-bats and giving us opportunities to get back in the ballgame.”

The Rays rallied from two three-run deficits in the first three innings and chased Twins starter Ervin Santana in the bottom of the third when first baseman James Loney hit a two-run double that scored designated hitter John Jason and right fielder Grady Sizemore to cut the Twins lead to 5-4. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit an RBI single in the next at-bat to tie the game.

Santana gave up five runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings on 60 pitches (32 strikes).

“First inning was good but after that my fastball location was off and a little bit up,” Santana said. “Everything was running into the middle. You just have to make an adjustment next outing. Our bullpen and hitter, they did a good job today.”

Minnesota continued its offensive output in the fourth inning with a two-run homer by Dozier off Andriese to give the Twins a 7-5 lead.

The Twins added three in the top of the fifth with back-to-back RBI doubles from shortstop Eduardo Escobar and center fielder Byron Buxton to take a 10-6 lead.

“We got some big hits Buxton got us started in the first and added a big hit later,” Molitor said. “Rosario closed out the game real strong and with Miguel in the lineup we know he can make things happen. He had a big home run early and on his next at bat he was patient and took a walk.”

Rays catcher Curt Casali made the score 10-7 with a solo homer in the fifth off Twins reliever Neal Cotts.

Rosario closed out the scoring in the top of seventh with his eighth home run of the season.

Karns gave up five runs on four hits in three innings. He walked four and struck out three on 68 pitches (36 strikes).

“I‘m always disappointed when I don’t pitch well,” Karns said. “I felt like I didn’t give my team a chance to win today, so I really felt like I didn’t do my job. The offense did a great job coming back. It’s not east to put the offense in a 3-0 hole.”

NOTES: Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Rays 1B James Loney has been suspended one game and fined for making contact with umpire Paul Nauert after striking out on a called third strike in the sixth inning Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. Loney will appeal the suspension. Loney was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs on Tuesday...Twins RHP Kevin Jepsen pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his first meeting against his former team since he was traded on July 31. ...Rays LHP Matt Moore could return to the team on September 1 after he set a Triple-A strikeout record with 16 against Columbus. ...Twins LF Eddie Rosario also added a triple, his 10th of the season and Twins rookie record.