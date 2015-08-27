Twins take advantage of opportunity to beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In back-to-back innings, the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins had the bases loaded with no outs.

The Rays popped into three straight outs to strand those runners, while the Twins got an RBI single from first baseman Joe Mauer and a sacrifice fly from second baseman Trevor Plouffe, providing the winning margin in a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

In a battle of two teams vying for wild-card spots, Minnesota (65-51) got a pair of solo home runs from shortstop Eduardo Escobar on the way to their season-high sixth straight win. The Rays (62-64) are headed in the opposite direction, having lost three straight, allowing 24 runs and 36 hits in those three losses.

“You’re facing one of the higher-caliber (pitchers) you’ll see in the league,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Rays starter Chris Archer. “His fastball was alive and his slider was diving, and we knew it was going to be a challenge.”

Minnesota got a solid five-plus innings from starter Tyler Duffey, who held the Rays to two runs on seven hits. Former Rays reliever Kevin Jepsen, acquired by the Twins at last month’s trade deadline, closed out the win with a perfect ninth, earning his eighth save and third with Minnesota.

In a 2-2 game, the Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh off Archer without a ball leaving the infield. Left fielder Shane Robinson -- hitting ninth in the batting order -- walked, center fielder Byron Buxton beat out Archer’s throw on a bunt single, and second baseman Brian Dozier popped a bunt just out of the reach of a diving Archer.

“The other stuff was unfortunate, but it wouldn’t have ever happened if the guy didn’t get walked,” said Archer (11-10), who struck out 12 batters and only walked the one batter in six innings.

Facing reliever Xavier Cedeno, Mauer gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead with an RBI single, and Plouffe made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.

The Rays immediately cut into the Twins’ lead in the bottom of the seventh, with third baseman Evan Longoria leading off with a solo home run, his 14th of the season. The Rays briefly had the tying run in scoring position, but a replay review and reversal saw designated hitter John Jaso called out trying to steal second.

With the game tied in the sixth, the Rays had the bases loaded and no outs after three consecutive singles. However, Duffey got a pop foul for the first out, and left-hander Brian Duensing forced an infield pop and fly to left field to strand all three.

“You have bases loaded and no outs and you get three outs, you don’t score a run, it hurts,” said catcher Rene Rivera, who popped out for the first out. “We left nine people on base today.”

Duensing (4-0) emerged with the win despite allowing a run in the seventh. The Rays had no hits in the first three innings before Duffey gave up a home run to right fielder Daniel Nava leading off the fourth.

The Twins answered with a run in the fifth, getting to Archer as left fielder Shane Robinson scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Rays took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit his major-league-leading 12th triple of the season and scored on an RBI single by left fielder Grady Sizemore. The Rays had the bases loaded with two outs, but Duffey got out of the jam when second baseman Logan Forsythe lined out to second base.

Minnesota answered again in the sixth with a solo home run by Escobar, who had his first career multi-home-run game.

“He’s not a big guy, but he’s got a little bit of sock,” Molitor said. “It doesn’t surface too often in games, but if he gets one, it’s going to go.”

NOTES: The Rays placed C Curt Casali on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain and recalled C/1B J.P. Arencibia from Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays recalled LHP Grayson Garvin from Double-A Montgomery and placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a lat injury. Casali injured his hamstring during a home run trot Tuesday. ... Rays OF Desmond Jennings, who left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a bruised left knee, did not start Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Jennings missed 96 games after surgery to the same knee earlier this season. ... Twins OF Eddie Rosario hit his 10th triple of the season Tuesday, setting a team rookie record. He is the first rookie with 10 triples since Alcides Escobar and Austin Jackson in 2010. Only the Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier (11) had more entering Wednesday’s games.