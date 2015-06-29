Preview: Twins at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to bounce back from a lost weekend in New York when they host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of their three-game interleague series on Monday. Cincinnati posted back-to-back victories at Pittsburgh prior to visiting the Mets, who recorded a pair of 2-1 triumphs before completing the three-game sweep with a 7-2 win on Sunday.

Brandon Phillips and Todd Frazier hit solo homers in the finale for the Reds, who have won seven of their last eight home games. Minnesota has alternated wins and losses over its last seven contests, with Sunday’s 5-3 defeat in Milwaukee dropping it to 3-4 in that stretch. Torii Hunter launched a two-run shot for the Twins, who lost for the sixth time in eight road games. The 39-year-old Hunter is wielding a hot bat, going 4-for-8 with a double, three homers and four RBIs in his last two contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-4, 3.06 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (5-4, 3.91)

Pelfrey is coming off his second loss in three starts as he yielded three runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 31-year-old is only 2-3 over his last seven outings despite allowing fewer than two runs on five occasions. Pelfrey has made eight career appearances (seven starts) versus Cincinnati, going 4-2 with one complete game and a 5.09 ERA.

Leake improved to 3-0 over his last five starts on Wednesday, when he allowed two runs in seven innings en route to the victory at Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old has given up three runs or fewer in each outing during his unbeaten streak after surrendering five or more in three straight turns. Leake settled for a no-decision in his only career start against Minnesota despite yielding only two runs over eight frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hunter passed Gary Gaetti for seventh place on the Twins’ all-time list with his two homers on Saturday and climbed within four of Kirby Puckett for sixth on Sunday with his 203rd blast with the club.

2. Cincinnati is 3-8 in interleague play this season but won its only home game against an American League team, defeating Detroit on June 17.

3. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins has converted 24 straight save opportunities, tying him with Eddie Guardado for the second-longest streak in club history. Joe Nathan owns the team mark of 27, set from May 8-Aug. 15, 2004.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Twins 2