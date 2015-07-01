Preview: Twins at Reds

The Minnesota Twins ended an otherwise difficult June with a win at Cincinnati and hope to carry the momentum into July when the teams complete a three-game series Wednesday afternoon. After posting a franchise-best 20-7 mark in May, the Twins fell flat last month with an 11-17 mark, but they managed to record an 8-5 victory over the Reds on Tuesday.

Minnesota pounded out 15 hits in the win and veteran Torii Hunter continued to be the catalyst. Hunter hit a solo homer - his fourth in as many games - among three hits and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests. He is 13-for-31 with a pair of homers in eight career games against Cincinnati, which has lost four of its last five. The Reds will try to take the rubber game behind ace Johnny Cueto, who opposes Minnesota’s Trevor May.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (4-6, 4.62 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.98)

May has likely been itching for a return trip to the mound after his last turn resulted in a dismal showing at Milwaukee on Friday. The 25-year-old retired just one batter - the shortest start of his career - while giving up six runs in a 10-4 loss, dropping his third straight decision. May, who has never faced the Reds, had let up three runs or fewer in six of his previous seven outings.

Cueto made the most of eight days of rest with a solid effort against the New York Mets on Friday, allowing two runs on a season-low two hits in six innings, but he took the loss in a 2-1 defeat. He has a 2.87 ERA in five starts since missing a turn with a sore elbow near the end of May. Cueto struck out nine in seven scoreless frames in his only prior meeting with the Twins in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 2B Brian Dozier has a home run and a double in the series and owns 21 extra-base hits in his last 34 games.

2. Reds LF Marlon Byrd homered Tuesday and is hitting .326 since coming off the disabled list June 19.

3. Cincinnati is 4-9 in interleague play and 125-163 all-time against the American League.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Twins 3