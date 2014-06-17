Preview: Twins at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox attempt to clinch their first series win this month when they host the Minnesota Twins in the middle contest of their three-game set on Tuesday. After beginning June with three straight series losses, Boston settled for a split of a four-game matchup against Cleveland, suffering identical 3-2 losses on Saturday and Sunday after winning the first two contests. The Red Sox managed just one run in the opener versus the Twins, but it was enough to win as Rubby De La Rosa and three relievers combined on a three-hitter.

Minnesota was held to two singles and a double as it suffered its third consecutive loss and fell to 3-4 on its nine-game road trip. Brian Dozier has two golden opportunities to get the Twins on the board but grounded out with a runner on third and two out in the third before striking out with the bases loaded and two down in the eighth. Kendrys Morales went 0-for-4 in the opener after beginning his Twins career with a six-game hitting streak (9-for-25).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (7-2, 3.17 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Jon Lester (7-7, 3.33)

Hughes rebounded nicely from his worst start of the season, scattering seven hits while striking out a season-high nine in seven scoreless innings at Toronto on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was tagged for five runs in a loss to Houston on June 6 after going 6-0 while allowing three runs or fewer in his previous eight outings. Hughes is 5-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 23 games (14 starts) against Boston, including a no-decision on May 15 in which he yielded a run in six frames.

Lester also bounced back from a rough outing in his last turn, limiting Cleveland to two runs - one earned - in 7 2/3 innings on Thursday. The 30-year-old surrendered five runs on 12 hits over 4 1/3 frames in a loss at Detroit on June 7 after registering a combined 19 strikeouts while winning his previous two starts. Lester is 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) versus the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins have won six of their last nine games in Boston, outscoring the home team 52-34 in that span.

2. Minnesota INF Eduardo Nunez has missed the last two games with a strained right hamstring.

3. Red Sox DH David Ortiz is tied with Wade Boggs for fourth place on the franchise list with 422 doubles.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Red Sox 3