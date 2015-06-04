Preview: Twins at Red Sox

The offense continues to come and go for the Boston Red Sox, who will try to clinch a series victory when they host the Minnesota Twins in the finale of a four-game set Thursday afternoon. The Red Sox totaled seven runs in the first three games of the series, with six of those coming in one game.

The Twins, who went 20-7 in May, improved to 1-2 in June with a 2-0 victory in the back end of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Minnesota put up 15 runs in a three-game sweep of Boston at home last week but is having its own troubles on offense in the current series with a combined five runs scored. The Twins did not need much as Trevor May struck out nine in seven scoreless innings to outduel Rick Porcello in a 2-0 decision. That marked the 12th time in the last 22 games that the Red Sox offense scored two or fewer runs.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (2-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (2-2, 3.90)

Milone is being recalled from Triple-A Rochester for the spot start as Minnesota covers the spots open in the rotation due to Wednesday’s doubleheader and Ricky Nolasco’s ankle injury. Milone is 4-0 with a 0.50 ERA in five starts for Rochester after being sent down in April. Milone has never had much success against Boston, going 0-2 while allowing 18 earned runs and 22 hits in 13 2/3 innings.

Wright keeps putting in solid starts for the Red Sox in the rotation spot formerly occupied by Justin Masterson. The knuckleballer held the Texas Rangers to three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a loss last week and has yet to allow more than three runs in an outing. Wright is making his first appearance against the Twins and is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. OF Alejandro De Aza, who was acquired from Baltimore on Wednesday, is expected to join the Red Sox in time for Thursday’s contest.

2. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins notched his league-leading 20th save in Wednesday’s nightcap.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia went 5-for-9 in Wednesday’s doubleheader and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Red Sox 3