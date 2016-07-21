Preview: Twins at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox just swept one of the best teams in the National League to jump back into first place in the American League East and will try to keep the same intensity when they face the worst team in the AL. The Red Sox will send All-Star Steven Wright to the mound when they welcome the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

Boston’s league-best offense showed off its depth on Wednesday, when Hanley Ramirez smashed a career-high three home runs and Sandy Leon continued his remarkable hot stretch with his first career triple in addition to a homer. The Red Sox are 4-1 since the All-Star break and winners of 10 of their last 12 overall to move one-half game in front of Baltimore in the East. The Twins began their road trip by taking two of three at Detroit while leaning on the pitching staff. Minnesota allowed a total of four runs in the three-game set but will throw its Nos. 2-5 starters over the weekend at Boston after using Ervin Santana in a 4-1 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (5-6, 5.23 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (11-5, 2.78)

Duffey is 3-0 in his last four starts but came away without a decision on Saturday against Cleveland in his first outing since the break. The Texas native surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings in a game Minnesota went on to win 5-4. Duffey was not sharp against Boston at home on June 10, when he allowed six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 frames to absorb the loss.

Wright took a perfect game into the fifth inning at New York on Friday and ended up with the win after yielding three runs and as many hits in six frames. The knuckleballer has not been as strong of late as he was in the first two months and saw his ERA climb from 2.01 to its current mark over the last four turns. Wright went up against Duffey on June 10 and grabbed a win while allowing an unearned run in 7 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely in 23 straight games.

2. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Wednesday to snap his 10-game hitting streak.

3. Boston LF Brock Holt has hit safely in nine consecutive games since coming off the DL on July 1.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Twins 1