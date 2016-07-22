Preview: Twins at Red Sox

With a boatload of road games spread over the final two months of the season, the Boston Red Sox are making the most of their time at home. The streaking Red Sox look to continue their recent dominance at Fenway Park when they play the second of four straight contests against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Boston's 13-2 romp in the series opener was its sixth straight win and eighth in nine games at home, and the offense continues to carry the load for the top team in the American League East. Led by Dustin Pedroia (5-for-5, three runs scored), the top four hitters in the Red Sox's lineup combined to go 14-for-19 with nine RBIs and the club pounded out 17 hits overall while improving to 33-20 at home. Following the current homestand, Boston plays 41 of its next 60 games on the road, including two West Coast trips. Fortunately for Boston, it gets three more this weekend against the AL-worst Twins, who recorded only five hits against Steven Wright and one reliever on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2-6, 5.12 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 7.18)

Gibson has given up exactly four runs in each of his last three outings and surrendered a season-high 10 hits in a loss to Cleveland his last time out. He made his return from a shoulder injury against the Red Sox on June 11, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The former first-round pick has made one career start at Fenway Park and it was a gem, as he gave up two hits and struck out eight in seven scoreless frames on June 18, 2014.

Rodriguez has worked his way back into Boston's ever-changing rotation with a triumphant return from the minors on Saturday against the Yankees in New York. The 23-year-old allowed a run and four hits in a season-high seven innings, although he served up his 10th home run in 36 1/3 frames and struck out just one batter. Rodriguez was reached for four runs in 4 2/3 innings opposite Gibson earlier this year and will be mindful of Brian Dozier, who is 2-for-4 with a home run and two walks against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz homered Thursday and needs one more to reach 25 for the 12th time in his career.

2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano has struck out at least once in each of his 16 games since returning from a hamstring strain.

3. Minnesota leads the all-time series 304-303.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Twins 4