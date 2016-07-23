Preview: Twins at Red Sox

David Price has endured a roller-coaster debut season with the Boston Red Sox after signing the largest contract ever awarded a major league pitcher. Price will have another chance to find his groove when the Red Sox continue a four-game series with the visiting Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

After delivering a gem prior to the All-Star break, the former Cy Young Award winner gave up three runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings of a loss at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, striking out a season low-tying one batter. "Not executing, again," Price told reporters after allowing at least three runs for the fourth time in five starts. "You guys are tired of hearing it, I’m tired of saying it." The poor effort in New York ended a six-game winning streak for the Red Sox, who will be looking for a pick-me-up after a frustrating 2-1 loss to the Twins on Friday night that dropped the club back into second place in the American League East. Boston took an early 1-0 lead on a solo homer by Mookie Betts - who left the game with a knee issue - but never scored again, even after loading the bases with no outs in the ninth for slugger David Ortiz.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-8, 5.02 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (9-7, 4.36)

Nolasco has posted three straight quality starts after giving up a run and three hits in a hard-luck loss at Detroit on Monday. The 33-year-old is 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox but has been pounded for 10 runs in 8 1/3 innings over the course of two appearances at Fenway Park. Ortiz has four hits in 13 at-bats against Nolasco and three of them are home runs.

Price has owned Minnesota of late, going 5-0 with a 0.94 ERA in his last five meetings. Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer are a combined 12-for-65 with 14 strikeouts versus the 30-year-old, who entered the weekend ranked second in the AL in punchouts. Price has lasted exactly eight innings in each of his last four home starts and has gotten through at least seven in his last six outings at Fenway Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dozier was 3-for-3 with a home run Saturday and he has gone deep nine times in his last 23 games.

2. Betts was removed for precautionary reasons and is considered day-to-day.

3. Twins RHP Brandon Kintzler converted all seven of his save opportunities and has allowed one run in his last 11 1/3 innings.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Twins 3