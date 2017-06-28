The Boston Red Sox are sitting alone atop the American League East for only the second time this season despite the fact that the reigning Cy Young Award winner is tied for the most losses in the majors. Rick Porcello can win back-to-back starts for the first time this season as the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in the third of a four-game set.

Opponents batted .230 against Porcello during his 22-win campaign last year, but that number has ballooned to .315 this season as the right-hander has also surrendered the most hits (132) in baseball. Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia collected three hits Tuesday and is 9-for-21 with six RBIs against Minnesota this season. The Twins arrived in Boston with one of the best road records in the majors but have pushed across just three runs in the first two games. Designated hitter Miguel Sano is mired in an offensive rut, going 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts over the past four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (2-3, 4.93 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-9, 5.00)

Mejia earned his first victory in more than a month Friday at Cleveland, but he had to overcome five walks in blanking the Indians on two hits over five innings. The 24-year-old Dominican has not pitched beyond five innings in each of his last four turns. Like his team, Mejia has put up superior numbers on the road with a 1-1 record, 3.06 ERA and .175 batting average against in four starts.

While Porcello halted a five-start winless drought last time out with 6 1/3 innings of four-run ball (three earned) versus the Los Angeles Angels, he has surrendered at least eight hits in nine consecutive trips to the mound. Porcello had perhaps his best outing of the season at Minnesota on May 6, allowing one run in seven innings. Kennys Vargas has thrived (5-for-10 with a home run) against Porcello, while Brian Dozier (8-for-37, three homers) and Joe Mauer (15-for-61) have not fared as well.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts has multiple hits in five of his last nine games.

2. Twins LF Eddie Rosario is 19-for-44 over the past 14 games.

3. Boston is 30-3 when leading after six innings.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Red Sox 4