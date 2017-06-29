David Price has allowed fewer than three runs in only one of his six starts as he prepares to take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in the finale of their four-game set versus the visiting Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs in Wednesday's 5-2 win by Minnesota, which is seeking a split of the series.

Price has seen plenty of the Twins over the years, posting a 9-3 record and 2.43 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) against them overall and a 4-0 mark with a 1.16 ERA over four starts in 2015. Boston went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and fell to 3-3 on its seven-game homestand but will follow Thursday's contest by playing its next 10 leading into the All-Star break on the road. Opposing Price will be Kyle Gibson, who owns a 1-1 record and 2.61 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox. Joe Mauer recorded a pair of hits on Wednesday and is 6-for-18 against Boston this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN North (Minnesota), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-5, 6.23 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (2-2, 4.76)

Gibson lasted only 4 2/3 innings last time out in his second straight start versus Cleveland, giving up one run on four hits and four walks. He yielded three runs over six frames against the Indians in his previous turn but continues to struggle with his control, walking at least three in seven of his last nine outings. Dustin Pedroia is hitless in nine at-bats against Gibson.

Price notched his third quality start by allowing three runs - two earned - over six innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels, an outing he exited due to a cracked nail on the middle finger of his left hand. It was the first start in which Price did not surrender a homer after serving up 30 last year. Mauer and Brian Dozier are a combined 12-for-67 against Price.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins RHP Brandon Kintzler notched his 21st save on Wednesday, tying Boston's Craig Kimbrel for the American League lead.

2. Pedroia has matched his own franchise record for a second baseman by not committing an error in his last 98 games.

3. The Twins placed LHP Craig Breslow (rib cage) on the disabled list and activated RHP Phil Hughes from the DL.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Red Sox 4