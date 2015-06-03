Red Sox 6, Twins 3

BOSTON -- David Ortiz hit a pair of doubles and snapped a five-game stretch without an RBI as the Boston Red Sox earned a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The designated hitter, mired in a 5-for-20 slump in his previous five outings, had only one multi-hit game in his last 11 contests before Wednesday.

Ortiz, who drove in one run, is now three RBI away from tying San Francisco Giants great Willie McCovey for 42nd on baseball’s all-time RBI list. In his 19th season, Ortiz has 1,552 RBIs.

Boston (24-29) moved to 12-12 in games played at Fenway Park this year.

Four Red Sox batters had multi-hit days, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (3-for-4) driving in two runs and second baseman Dustin Pedroia (4-for-5) and left fielder Hanley Ramirez (2-for-4) each bringing a run home. First baseman Mike Napoli added to the onslaught, hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning to cap the scoring in a 13-hit attack for Boston.

In his Fenway Park debut, Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) picked up where he left off in his major league debut last Thursday. He struck out five in his first 2 2/3 innings to stretch his scoreless streak of 10 1/3 innings to start his career before he allowed a third-inning home run to second baseman Brian Dozier.

The 22-year-old left-hander gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks over seven innings and fanned seven for the second straight outing.

Right-hander Phil Hughes (4-5) dropped his fifth consecutive decision, surrendering five runs and 11 hits while walking one and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings for Minnesota (30-21).

Dozier (2-for-3) now has 10 home runs on the season. Third baseman Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer in the ninth to cut the Twins’ deficit in half.

NOTES: Minnesota owned a 301-300 lead in the series against Boston after Game 1 of the doubleheader. ... RHP Michael Tonkin was called up as the 26th man on the Minnesota roster for the twin bill. ... LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was the extra man called up for the Red Sox. ... Twins starting RHP Phil Hughes was 6-8 with a 5.14 ERA in 17 starts against Boston coming in. ... Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia had a lifetime batting average of .342 and five home runs against Hughes. ... Boston has acquired OF Alejandro De Aza from the Baltimore Orioles, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. De Aza, 31, hit .214 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games before being designated for assignment last week. ... First pitch for the night cap was set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Minnesota and Boston wrap up their four-game series Thursday.