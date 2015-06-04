Twins 8, Red Sox 4

BOSTON -- Joe Mauer’s bunt with runners on first and second and nobody out in the ninth inning wound up scoring the winning run after an error at third, giving the Minnesota Twins an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox in the series finale on Thursday at Fenway Park.

The first baseman’s bunt dribbled in front of Red Sox rookie catcher Blake Swihart, who picked it up and fired to third baseman Pablo Sandoval, but he let the ball roll under his glove into left field, allowing Twins second baseman Brian Dozier to score.

Doubles from third baseman Trevor Plouffe and shortstop Eduardo Escobar drove in runs and a sacrifice fly from left fielder Shane Robinson scored another in the ninth for Minnesota (32-21), which won three of four games in Boston (24-31) after a three-game sweep at home.

Left-hander Aaron Thompson (1-1) picked up the win in relief, giving up a hit in a scoreless eighth. Southpaw Glen Perkins converted his 21st consecutive save.

Tommy Milone got a no-decision after being called up from Triple-A Rochester to replace injured Twins starting right-hander Ricky Nolasco. The left-hander did not have a strikeout and was charged with four runs (two earned), nine hits and a walk in five innings.

Koji Uehara (2-3) failed to get an out in the ninth and took the loss. The right-handed closer gave up four runs (one earned) and three hits before being yanked.

Boston’s Steven Wright extended his streak of quality starts to six to open the year but had a no-decision. The right-handed knuckleballer allowed three earned runs and six hits and struck out two in six innings.

Boston failed to capitalize on three infield hits that loaded the bases in the first inning, but it was more fortunate in the second.

With two outs and runners on first and second, left fielder Hanley Ramirez reached on a soft dribbler between the pitcher and first baseman.

Center fielder Mookie Betts, who doubled to lead off the inning, rounded third on the play and appeared to be hung out to dry when Mauer fired across the diamond to Plouffe, who mishandled the throw. Betts scored to make it 1-0.

Another run crossed the plate when designated hitter David Ortiz sent a ball to Escobar at short, but it deflected off his glove for an error. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia charged home from second to give Boston an early two-run cushion.

Swihart hit his first career home run with two outs in the third, launching a 2-2 pitch over the Green Monster in left to make it 3-0.

Pedroia followed an inning later with a solo shot over the Monster on a 1-2 pitch for his eighth home run of the season. It was his 13th hit in the last seven games against the Twins.

Minnesota’s offense kicked into gear in the middle innings.

Torii Hunter made history in the fifth inning, clubbing a three-run homer for his 200th career home run with the Twins. The right fielder increased his career average to .322 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in 63 games at Fenway.

Kurt Suzuki tied the score with a sixth-inning single to right, marking his third hit of the day. The catcher has had a hot bat in his last 16 games against the Red Sox, hitting .390.

Mike Napoli squandered a good opportunity to recapture the lead in the seventh when the Red Sox first baseman hesitated rounding third on shortstop Xander Bogaerts to right center and was tagged out by Suzuki at home to end the inning.

NOTES: Minnesota captured its first season series victory over Boston since 2006 after earning a split in Wednesday’s doubleheader. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco (ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He threw a side session and played long toss in the outfield before Thursday’s game. “You could see him start to grimace a little bit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The session didn’t last very long.” ... RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A. Tonkin was Minnesota’s 26th man for the twin bill. ... OF Alejandro De Aza was available off the bench after being acquired by the Red Sox on Wednesday. “He’s got versatility to play all three (outfield positions),” manager John Farrell said. ... OF Carlos Peguero was designated for assignment to make room for De Aza. He was 1-for-5 in four games with Boston. ... Minnesota and Boston start three-game home sets with Milwaukee and Oakland on Friday.