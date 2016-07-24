Nunez delivers as Twins outlast Red Sox

BOSTON -- On Friday, the Minnesota Twins used a prolific pitching performance from starter Kyle Gibson to beat the Boston Red Sox.

One day later, the Twins beat the Red Sox with their bats.

Eduardo Nunez hit the go-ahead, two run single in the seventh inning to put Minnesota ahead for good as the Twins pounded out a season-high 19 hits en route to a 11-9 victory Saturday.

"We got blown out, and then 2-1, and then you get a Fenway special today," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Minnesota lost a 13-2 laugher in Thursday's series opener before posting an impressive 2-1 victory after Gibson's solid start.

Nunez poked a full-count slider from reliever Heath Hembree up the middle after Minnesota fought back from a pair of three-run deficits.

Nunez drove in three runs total, Miguel Sano blasted his 15th homer of the year and six others drove in runs for the Twins (37-60).

Twins starter Ricky Nolasco lasted two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Ryan Pressly (4-5) earned the win after 1 1/3 innings of relief, surrendering a run on three hits and a walk with a strikeout.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Hanley Ramirez hit a three-run homer -- his 12th of the campaign -- and Jackie Bradley Jr. added two RBIs for Boston (54-41), which fell 1 1/2 games behind first-place Baltimore in the American League East.

Boston starter David Price lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

It was the second consecutive start Price couldn't make it through the sixth after departing 5 2/3 innings into his last start against the Yankees in New York on Sunday.

"I thought he was kind of flat in New York, and early on today that seemed to be the case," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

Tommy Layne (0-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record an out in the seventh.

Minnesota blew an early three-run lead before battling back to tie the game and take the lead with a five-run seventh.

David Ortiz's RBI double in the seventh made it a one-run game before a walk to Ramirez loaded the bases for Bradley, who teased the hometown fans with a deep fly out to right.

It was Ortiz's league-leading 35th double, the highest single-season total for a player 40 years or older in major league history.

Sano tacked on an insurance run with his solo homer in the eighth.

Swirling winds from a passing storm halted play throughout the first inning as sand and debris whipped around the field.

"The conditions those first couple innings with the wind and the dust, it was a little crazy," Molitor said. "I think both pitchers had a little trouble."

Once the dust settled, the Twins and Red Sox each had runs on sacrifice flies from Brian Dozier and Ortiz, respectively.

Kurt Suzuki's RBI double in the second initiated a three-run inning for Minnesota.

Byron Buxton's bunt single plated Suzuki, and Buxton later scored on Nunez's single.

"Four runs through the first two innings is very uncharacteristic for (Price)," Farrell said.

Dustin Pedroia opened Boston's rebuttal in its five-run second with an RBI double. Nolasco later walked Ortiz on a wild pitch, allowing Brock Holt to scamper in from third.

Ramirez then drove a first-pitch fastball into the Green Monster seats in left-center field to put the Red Sox ahead.

Bradley's double in the fourth extended Boston's lead to three.

Buxton's sacrifice fly in the sixth brought the Twins within two until Bradley's infield single restored the Red Sox's three-run edge.

Suzuki left the game in the second after being hit in the chin by Pedroia's foul tip. He received stitches and did not suffer a concussion.

Juan Centeno replaced Suzuki behind the plate.

"Kurt got gassed," Molitor said. "It's not too often where you get a compression cut just from the pressure of the pitch, and somehow it split his chin open pretty good."

NOTES: Boston optioned RHP Heath Hembree to Triple-A Pawtucket after the game. ... Boston RF Mookie Betts (right knee soreness) was not in the lineup after leaving Friday's game. An MRI exam revealed swelling, but no significant damage. "Structurally everything's fine," Betts said. "Just trying to get some fluid out." INF/OF Michael Martinez, who replaced Betts on Friday, started in right. ... Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer, a left-handed hitter, sat against Red Sox LHP David Price. Mauer is 6-for-34 versus Price. C Kurt Suzuki returned after resting Friday. ... Red Sox closer RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) will throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday. ... The Red Sox Foundation held its annual "Run to Home Base" Saturday, benefiting veterans. The 9K run/2 1/2-mile walk ended at home plate at Fenway Park. ... Twins LHP Tommy Milone (3-2, 4.71 ERA) opposes Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (12-2, 3.47 ERA) on Sunday.