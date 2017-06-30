Red Sox homer twice, top Twins

BOSTON -- David Price finally looks as if he is rounding into form.

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez might be, too.

Betts and Ramirez each blasted solo home runs, and Price tossed seven quality innings as the Boston Red Sox came from three runs down to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Betts hit his team-leading 13th homer of the season and finished with two RBIs on the night. Ramirez collected his 11th home run.

"Just went up there and tried to put a good swing on a good pitch," Betts said. "I was able to put a couple in play for a couple of RBIs, but we had a great offensive night all around."

Betts has been off his American League MVP runner-up pace from one year ago, hitting .272 coming into the night -- which is low by his standards.

"Still got to be a little more consistent," he said. "It's just trying to take one game at a time and effect the game somehow, someway offensively."

Ramirez, meanwhile, has battled injuries and inconsistency at the plate this season.

Despite going deep in his first game back after missing three games with left knee soreness, Ramirez is batting just .242, and his 30 RBIs rank sixth on the team.

His teammates are not worried yet, though.

"He's huge in the middle of the lineup. We're going to need him," Betts said of Ramirez. "He'll be there when we need him. I'm positive for that."

Price (3-2) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. It was the former American League Cy Young Award winner's second consecutive quality start.

He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past four starts and six of seven overall after beginning the season on the disabled list.

"The last two (starts) have been the best so far," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "I think it's pretty natural that you get six, seven starts under your belt, arm strength continues to improve."

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in the ninth to notch his American League-leading 22nd save. He earned his 30th consecutive save at Fenway Park, a venue record.

Deven Marrero also had two RBIs, and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI for Boston (44-35), which won three of four games in the series against Minnesota (40-37) and capped a 4-3 homestand.

Jorge Polanco drove in two runs and Joe Mauer had an RBI as the Twins dropped to 4-3 on their 11-game road trip.

"It's not a park you get overly comfortable with at any particular point," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Fenway. "But it did have a good start to the game. (Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson) was efficient early."

Gibson (4-6) surrendered five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out just two in 5 2/3 innings.

"Really in the fourth inning I just threw Betts a pitch that he's hit out on me before," Gibson said. "Other than the 3-0 pitch to Hanley, I thought I felt pretty good and just ran into some bad luck there."

Ramirez gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead with his monster homer to straightaway center field in the sixth, a shot that traveled approximately 427 feet.

Marrero's RBI double an inning later made it a three-run game.

Boston scored three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 4-3 lead.

Bradley's RBI double and Marrero's groundout tied the game at 3 before Betts singled in the go-ahead run with two outs.

Betts put the Red Sox on the board an inning earlier with his estimated 398-foot home run over the Green Monster.

Mauer's first-inning groundout plated Minnesota's first run. Polanco gave the Twins an early three-run advantage with a two-run double in the fourth.

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia sat to rest his surgically repaired left knee. "Thought it was best to give him a day to try and stay ahead of things," manager John Farrell said. ... Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Miami. Sano's 18 homers lead the Twins and ranks among the AL leaders. "You're never sure if you're going to get another (opportunity). You might as well take advantage," manager Paul Molitor said. ... Twins SS Nick Gordon and Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers will play in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9. ... Twins RHP Ervin Santana (10-4, 2.80 ERA) opposes Royals LHP Jason Vargas (11-3, 2.29) on Friday in Kansas City. Red Sox RHP Doug Fister (0-1, 4.50) counters Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89) on Friday in Toronto.