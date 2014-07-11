FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Twins at Rockies
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Twins at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Colorado Rockies on Friday welcome Carlos Gonzalez back to the lineup when they begin a three-game series with the visiting Minnesota Twins. Gonzalez, out since June 3 because of a benign tumor in his left index finger, will move to right field after playing exclusively in left since the start of 2012. “He’s a guy that can play anywhere out there,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss told reporters of the three-time Gold Glove winner. “He’s a very talented outfielder, and he has played all three.”

The Rockies had lost six straight series before taking two of three against San Diego, capped by a 6-3 victory Wednesday in which they hit five home runs - two by All-Star Troy Tulowitzki. Minnesota extended its winning streak to three straight games following its 4-2 victory at Seattle on Thursday. Colorado’s Jorge De La Rosa tries for his third straight victory and opposes Kris Johnson, who will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make his second start of the season.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Kris Johnson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (9-6, 4.75)

Johnson received a no-decision after allowing four hits and six walks while striking out five in 4 1/3 shutout innings of a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 1. The 29-year-old California native was 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA in 16 starts with Rochester and has appeared in 206 games (169 starts) in nine minor-league seasons. Johnson was 0-2 in four games (one start) while yielding seven runs in 10 1/3 innings with Pittsburgh last season in his only previous major-league experience.

De La Rosa yielded two runs and three hits in six innings of an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, which at the time was Colorado’s third victory - all by De La Rosa - in its last 19 games. “I never put that pressure on myself, just try to go out there and give the team a chance to win every time,” the 33-year-old Mexican - the only member still remaining from the Opening Day starting rotation - told reporters. De La Rosa is 5-2 with a 3.73 ERA in nine home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado leads the National League in batting at .279 and the majors with a .313 average at home, but has the worst ERA in baseball at 5.00, including 5.19 at Coors Field.

2. Twins CF Sam Fuld is 14-for-31 in July, raising his average 46 points to .259.

3. The Twins lead the series 5-4, but the teams haven’t played since 2010. Minnesota is 4-8 in interleague play this season while Colorado is 5-7.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Twins 2


