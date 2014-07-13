Preview: Twins at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies’ season has careened off the rails but center fielder Charlie Blackmon appears intent on proving that his selection as an All-Star was justified. Blackmon went 5-for-5 in Saturday’s loss to the visiting Minnesota Twins and carries a streak of four straight multiple-hit games into Sunday’s series finale. Blackmon, who is 11-for-17 during his torrid streak, looks to lead the Rockies to consecutive series wins for the first time since the first week of May.

Minnesota was in a spiral of its own, dropping 11 of 14 contests to fall a season-worst 10 games under .500 before winning four of its last five. Starting pitching has been behind the turnaround for the Twins, who have permitted three runs or fewer in five of the past six games - the only blip a 6-2 loss to Colorado in the series opener. Phil Hughes goes for his 10th victory for Minnesota and will be opposed by left-hander Brett Anderson, who makes his first start since April 12.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (9-5, 3.70 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Brett Anderson (0-2, 3.60)

Hughes snapped out of a rut in his last outing, striking out eight and giving up as many hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings to defeat the Seattle Mariners. He had been battered for 17 runs and 27 hits over 19 frames in his previous three turns but still manages to provide innings, working at least six in 14 of his last 15 starts. Hughes has pitched extremely well away from home with a 6-2 mark and 2.29 ERA in nine starts.

Anderson has been on the disabled list for three months after suffering a broken left index finger while swinging a bat. It will be the fourth start with Colorado for Anderson, who lost his first two outings and gave up nine runs over 12 innings. Anderson saw plenty of the Twins during his tenure in Oakland, going 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blackmon and Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall are the only players in the league with more than one five-hit game this season.

2. The Twins released LHP Scott Diamond from their Triple-A affiliate in Rochester on Saturday. Diamond, a Rule 5 draft pick from Colorado in 2010, won 12 games with Minnesota in 2012.

3. Rockies 1B Justin Morneau is 1-for-9 in the series against his former team.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Twins 4