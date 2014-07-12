Twins 9, Rockies 3: Kevin Correia pitched six innings of one-run ball and helped himself with an RBI double as visiting Minnesota evened the three-game series.

Eduardo Escobar homered and scored twice and Kendrys Morales and Chris Parmelee each drove in a pair of runs as the Twins won for the fourth time in five games. Correia (5-11) allowed seven hits in halting a three-start losing streak while Oswaldo Arcia chipped in two hits and scored twice.

Charlie Blackmon went 5-for-5 with an RBI single and Carlos Gonzalez had a run-scoring double among two hits for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Rookie left-hander Tyler Matzek (1-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings to drop to 0-4 in six starts since winning his major-league debut.

Matzek fell into a quick 2-0 hole three batters into the game when he was hit by Brian Dozier’s comebacker that turned into an infield double and made a poor throw on Escobar’s grounder before Morales plated both runners with a double up the gap in right-center. Escobar led off the third with a homer and Correia doubled home a run in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Rockies got on the board on Blackmon’s RBI single in the fifth and had two runners on with one out but Correia escaped the jam by getting Troy Tulowitzki to ground into a double play. Minnesota broke it open with three runs in the eighth, with Parmelee’s two-run single breaking a personal 0-for-28 skid with runners in scoring position.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Correia collected his 13th career RBI - and first since 2011 with Pittsburgh - with his fourth-inning double, the first two-bagger by a Minnesota pitcher since Scott Baker on May 21, 2011. ... Blackmon had his fourth straight multi-hit game and is 11-for-17 in that span. ... Twins All-Star C Kurt Suzuki was not in the starting lineup after fouling a ball off his left heel bone in Friday’s series opener but drew a pinch-hit walk in the eighth and drove in a run with an infield single in the ninth.