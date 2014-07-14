Twins 13, Rockies 5: All-Star Brian Dozier homered twice and drove in four runs to power visiting Minnesota in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Trevor Plouffe had three hits and scored three runs, Eduardo Escobar also had three hits and drove in a pair and Chris Parmelee and Sam Fuld added two hits and two RBIs apiece as the Twins won for the fifth time in six games. Phil Hughes (10-5) won his second straight start despite getting roughed up for five runs on 10 hits over five innings.

Justin Morneau and Nolan Arenado each collected three hits and an RBI for Colorado, which fell to 6-20 in its last 26 games. Brett Anderson (0-3) lasted five innings in his first start since April 12, allowing six runs - five earned - on 10 hits and three walks.

Minnesota raked Anderson for five runs and seven hits in its first at-bat, with Parmelee delivering a two-run single and Escobar a two-run double before Fuld’s RBI single capped the uprising. The Rockies chipped away with RBI hits by Morneau and Arenado in the first and two more runs in the second on Anderson’s sacrifice bunt and Charlie Blackmon’s sacrifice fly.

After the teams traded runs, the Twins started to pull away with two runs in the seventh on Fuld’s sacrifice fly and a passed ball before Dozier clubbed a solo shot in the eighth and a three-run blast in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dozier, who will participate in the Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities at Minnesota’s Target Field on Monday, had the first multiple-homer game by a Twins player this season. ... C Kurt Suzuki picked up an extra RBI as a result of a scoring change in Saturday’s game for the Twins, who strung together a season-high five straight hits in the first inning ... The Rockies transferred RHP Jordan Lyles to the 60-day disabled list after X-rays revealed his broken hand has not completely healed.