Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals try to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. The Royals shut out the Twins to win the series opener on Friday as Jason Vargas became only the second Kansas City pitcher to last at least seven innings and allow two earned runs or fewer in his first four starts for the Royals. Kansas City also received a two-run home run from Mike Moustakas in the 5-0 victory, the second time in three games the third baseman has gone deep.

The Twins swept the Royals last weekend in Minnesota by a combined score of 21-5 and followed that up by beating Toronto two of three. Darin Mastroianni went 0-for-4 in the leadoff spot in the series opener and is 0-for-11 on the season for Minnesota. Brian Dozier, who was bumped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 on Friday night, went 1-for-4 and is hitting .210 for the Twins.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Twins RH Kevin Correia (0-1, 5.30 ERA) vs. Royals LH Bruce Chen (0-1, 6.30)

Correia is making his second straight start against the Royals. He brought a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning Sunday in Minnesota, gave up three runs but was saved from the loss when the Twins scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 4-3 in the series finale. Correia is 0-3 in seven career starts against the Royals with a 5.03 ERA, the most starts he has made against a team without earning a victory.

Chen is also making his second straight start against the same club, but he wasn’t nearly as efficient as Correia his last time out while allowing six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in an April 11 game eventually won the by Twins 10-1. Saturday’s appearance was moved back two days because Chen had a stiff back. As insurance in case Chen falters again, the Royals brought up long reliever Justin Marks from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday and placed Lorenzo Cain on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are trying to win five in a row for the first time since last August when they capped the run with a three-game sweep of the Twins in Minnesota

2. Royals OF Jarrod Dyson is on bereavement leave and will miss the series.

3. Twins INF-OF Jason Bartlett, who is on the 15-day DL with a sprained ankle, told the club Thursday he planned to retire, but management asked him to take the weekend before he makes it official.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, Twins 4