Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals attempt to halt a two-game skid as they continue their 10-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Kansas City’s stretch at home got off to a disappointing start as it dropped an 8-1 decision to the New York Yankees on Monday in the makeup of a contest postponed in June. Mike Moustakas accounted for the Royals’ lone run with his 15th homer as the club’s lead over second-place Detroit in the American League Central was reduced to 1 1/2 games.

Kansas City took three of four at Minnesota from Aug. 15-18, scoring a total of 24 runs in the victories but allowing at least four in each contest of the series. The Twins have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak, which was preceded by four consecutive defeats. Minnesota began its four-game set against Detroit by outscoring the Tigers 32-10 in a pair of victories before yielding a total of 21 runs in back-to-back losses.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-9, 5.96 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (8-11, 2.53)

Nolasco suffered his second consecutive loss since returning from the disabled list and third straight overall on Wednesday, when he yielded four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against Cleveland. The 31-year-old has been lit up for a total of 15 runs over 14 2/3 frames during his losing streak. Nolasco is 2-2 in four career starts against Kansas City, permitting five runs in six innings of a loss on Aug. 15 after limiting the Royals to one run over six frames in a victory on July 1.

Duffy had his three-start winning streak - and five-start unbeaten stretch - snapped Wednesday at Colorado, where he allowed five runs - one earned - in seven innings. The 25-year-old has yielded fewer than two earned runs in six of his last eight outings but is just 3-3 in that span. Duffy raised his career record against the Twins to 3-1 on Aug. 15, when he gave up three runs - two earned - over 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City is second in the AL with 76 quality starts, trailing only Oakland.

2. Minnesota’s Trevor Plouffe is one double away from setting the club mark for a third baseman in a single season. Plouffe has 37 two-base hits, matching the team mark set in 2001 - and equaled the following year - by Corey Koskie.

3. The Royals have lost consecutive games for the first time since falling to Cleveland on July 27 and Minnesota two days later.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 2