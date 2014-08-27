Preview: Twins at Royals

After avoiding their first three-game slide since the beginning of the second half, the Kansas City Royals attempt to start a winning streak when they host the Minnesota Twins in the middle contest of their three-game series Wednesday. Kansas City was held to three hits over eight innings before registering two in the ninth, including Alex Gordon’s walk-off two-run homer. The Royals improved to 1-1 on their 10-game homestand and maintained their 1 1/2-game lead over second-place Detroit in the American League Central.

Kansas City looks to improve to 10-0-1 in its last 11 series with a triumph over Minnesota, which has lost three straight following a three-game winning streak. The Twins also managed only five hits in the opener, with Brian Dozier’s seventh-inning double being the game’s only extra-base hit until Gordon’s blast. With a loss Wednesday, Minnesota will have identical 29-37 records at home and on the road.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (14-8, 3.65 ERA) vs. Royals RH Liam Hendriks (NR)

Hughes won his fourth consecutive start Thursday, outdueling Cleveland ace Corey Kluber by allowing just one run and five hits in seven innings. The 28-year-old has yielded one run in each outing during his winning streak while working at least seven frames in each of his last three turns. Hughes improved to 7-3 lifetime against Kansas City on Aug. 16, giving up one run and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings.

Hendriks will make his debut for the Royals against his former team as he was recalled from Triple-A to start in place of Yordano Ventura, who is suffering from tightness in his back. The 25-year-old Hendriks went 2-13 over parts of three seasons with Minnesota before winning his only decision in three starts for Toronto earlier this year. The Australian has not appeared in the majors since June 20, when he was tagged for six runs in 1 2/3 innings at Cincinnati while with the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 2B Omar Infante missed Tuesday’s series opener with a sore right shoulder.

2. Twins CF Danny Santana is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Hendriks will become the third Australian to play for the Royals, joining Justin Huber and Graeme Lloyd.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Royals 3