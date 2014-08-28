Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have scored all their runs in the series in their final at-bat and look to finish off a sweep of Minnesota when they host the visiting Twins on Thursday. Kansas City tallied six times in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 6-1 win on Wednesday, one night after Alex Gordon hit a game-winning two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 victory. The Royals hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central.

Minnesota has lost four consecutive games – and eight of 11 – and has just 10 hits over the first two games of the series. Kansas City has won seven of the past eight meetings with the Twins and brings an 11-7 series edge into the final meeting of the season. Royals reliever Wade Davis has picked up the win in both games of the series and has allowed just one run over his last 46 appearances.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (6-4, 4.08 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (10-10, 4.32)

Milone is winless in three starts since being acquired from Oakland and has an unsightly 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 innings. He received a no-decision in Friday’s 20-6 victory when he gave up five runs (three earned) and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Milone was rocked for seven runs (six earned) in 1 1/3 innings by Kansas City on Aug. 17 and is 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA in five career starts against the Royals.

Guthrie has won back-to-back outings and five of his last six starts. He defeated Texas in his last turn when he gave up one run and five hits in eight innings. Guthrie opposed Milone in the recent matchup and gave up four runs and five hits in seven innings to record the victory to improve to 9-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 15 career appearances (13 starts) against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 2B Omar Infante (shoulder) missed the first two games of the series and is questionable for the finale.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is 9-for-25 with three homers against Guthrie while 2B Brian Dozier is just 2-for-16.

3. Kansas City 1B/DH Billy Butler is 6-for-14 against Milone while RF Lorenzo Cain is hitless in nine at-bats.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Twins 2