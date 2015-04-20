Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals will have revenge on their minds when they host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of their three-game series Monday. Kansas City burst out of the gate this season, winning its first seven games - including a 12-3 romp in the first of a three-game set at Minnesota last week.

But the reigning American League champion was unable to keep the ball rolling, dropping 3-1 and 8-5 decisions for its first two losses of the campaign. The Royals rebounded by taking two of three from Oakland at home over the weekend, claiming the series on Sunday by staging a three-run rally in the eighth inning en route to a 4-2 triumph. Minnesota used the back-to-back wins over Kansas City as momentum, as the club captured its second straight series by posting a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on Sunday. Shane Robinson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Torii Hunter hit a three-run blast for his first home run during the second stint of his career with the Twins.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North-Plus (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (1-1, 6.10 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (1-1, 2.30)

Gibson bounced back from a rough season debut at Detroit to record the victory over Kansas City on Wednesday. The 27-year-old yielded nine hits over 6 2/3 innings but limited the Royals to one run while striking out three. The outing continued Gibson’s dominance of Kansas City, as the Indiana native is 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four career starts against the AL Central rival.

Volquez took the loss on Wednesday despite pitching well, as he allowed three runs and five hits with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. That outing followed a season debut in which the 31-year-old Dominican held the Chicago White Sox to one run and four hits over eight frames for the win. Volquez has yet to defeat Minnesota in his career, going 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA in two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 2B Omar Infante left Sunday’s game in the fifth inning with a strained groin and is expected to miss several contests.

2. Hunter has hit 193 of his 332 career home runs as a member of the Twins.

3. Minnesota RHP Ricky Nolasco, who is on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, threw off a mound Sunday and will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 1