Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals attempt to secure a series win when they host the Minnesota Twins in the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Kansas City avenged last week’s back-to-back losses to Minnesota with authority, scoring three runs in two of its final three innings Monday for a 7-1 triumph.

Former Twin Kendrys Morales ignited both rallies, hitting an RBI double in the sixth before adding a run-scoring single in the eighth. The late rally backed a strong effort from Edinson Volquez, who limited Minnesota to a run and five hits over seven innings. Trevor Plouffe recorded two of the five hits by the Twins, who handed the Royals their first two losses of the season during the three-game set between the American League Central rivals at Target Field last week. Kansas City’s Paulo Orlando capped the scoring with a two-run triple - his league-leading fifth three-bagger among his seven major-league hits.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (2-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (1-1, 6.00)

Milone is off to a terrific start in his first full season with Minnesota, winning each of his first two outings. The 28-year-old California native yielded two hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings at the Chicago White Sox in his season debut before defeating Kansas City on Thursday after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 frames. That victory improved Milone’s career record against the Royals to 4-2 in seven career starts.

Vargas lasted only three-plus innings against the Twins on Thursday as he was tagged for five runs - four earned - and 10 hits in his shortest outing since 2011. The 32-year-old was much better in his season debut at the Los Angeles Angels, who were limited to two runs and five hits over six frames. Vargas, who will be making his first home start of the season, is 5-4 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 career games (13 starts) versus Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar returned to the lineup Monday after missing two games with a sprained knee and went 1-for-4 with a run scored as the designated hitter.

2. Morales hit .234 with a homer and 18 RBIs in 39 games with the Twins last season before being traded to Seattle.

3. Minnesota SS Danny Santana, who batted .319 as a rookie last season, went 1-for-4 on Monday to raise his average to .200.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Royals 2