Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals attempt to complete a sweep when they host the Minnesota Twins in the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday. After posting a convincing 7-1 victory in the opener, Kansas City came from behind to record a 6-5 win on Tuesday as Christian Colon forged a tie in the eighth inning with an RBI groundout before Mike Moustakas delivered a run-scoring single two batters later.

Moustakas added a two-run homer and Alex Gordon belted a solo shot as the Royals improved to 4-1 on their six-game homestand and 7-1 overall at Kauffman Stadium. Kurt Suzuki and Joe Mauer each recorded two hits and an RBI for Minnesota, which has lost three of four following a three-game winning streak. As good as the Royals have been at home, the Twins have struggled on the road as they fell to 1-7 away from Target Field. Kennys Vargas was the only member of Minnesota’s starting lineup without a hit as he went 0-for-3 with a walk.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (1-0, 5.54)

Pelfrey has lasted only five innings in both of his starts this season but produced a better performance in his most recent outing. After surrendering four runs and seven hits at the Chicago White Sox in his season debut, the 31-year-old limited Cleveland to one run on three hits and four walks on Friday. Pelfrey has not fared well against Kansas City in his career, going 0-2 while yielding 13 runs over 12 1/3 innings (9.49 ERA) in three starts.

Guthrie has yet to lose this year despite giving up four runs in each of his two outings. The 36-year-old Oregon native settled for a no-decision against Oakland on Friday after allowing seven hits - including three home runs - over six innings. Guthrie has enjoyed facing Minnesota as he owns a 9-3 career record versus the Twins with one shutout and a 3.38 ERA in 16 games (14 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Moustakas’ homer was his third of the season, tying him with C Salvador Perez for the team lead.

2. Minnesota LHP Brian Duensing, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain, is slated to begin a throwing program Wednesday.

3. Kansas City RHP Kelvin Herrera received a five-game suspension for throwing at Oakland’s Brett Lawrie on Sunday but is appealing the ruling.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, Twins 5