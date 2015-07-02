Preview: Twins at Royals

Despite getting swept in a three-game series for only the second time this season, the Kansas City Royals have a chance to take command of the American League Central when they host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Kansas City, which holds a 4 1/2-game lead over the Twins atop the division, has won six of nine versus Minnesota this season.

The Royals dropped three in a row to AL West-leading Houston but managed to finish 5-4 on their just-concluded nine-game road swing. They now hit a favorable portion of the schedule with an 11-game homestand that carries them into the All-Star break. The Twins are 2-4 on their current 10-game trek and must figure out a way to manufacture runs against Kansas City after they were outscored 12-3 in a three-game sweep in Minnesota last month. Kyle Gibson, who is 1-2 in three starts versus the Royals this season, opposes Chris Young in the series opener.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-6, 3.30 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (7-3, 2.71)

Gibson earned his first victory in more than a month last time out by limiting Milwaukee to two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The former first-round draft pick had lost his three previous starts, although the Twins did not provide much help by scoring a total of four runs in that span. One of those defeats came against the Royals on June 10, when Gibson gave up five runs in six innings to fall to 4-2 versus Kansas City.

Young rebounded from his worst start of the season by limiting Oakland to two runs (one earned) over six innings in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. The 6-10 Young was shelled in his previous outing, lasting 4 2/3 innings and surrendering a season-high seven runs and three homers. He did have one of his best outings of the year at Minnesota on June 9, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer (finger) missed the Houston series and his status for Thursday is up in the air.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier and RF Torii Hunter were a combined 1-for-19 in last month’s three-game set versus Kansas City.

3. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain, who was 5-for-8 in his last two games, has hit safely in seven of eight contests versus the Twins this season.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Twins 3