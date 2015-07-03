Preview: Twins at Royals

The slumping Kansas City Royals hope to halt a four-game losing streak when they meet the visiting Minnesota Twins in Friday’s second contest of a four-game series. Kansas City has scored six runs during its slump and Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the Twins was its second shutout defeat in three games.

Second-place Minnesota moved within 3 1/2 games of the American League Central-leading Royals and stands at 3-4 on a 10-game road trip. Closer Glen Perkins finished up for Kyle Gibson in the opener to convert his 26th consecutive save opportunity this season and his 114 career saves are two behind third-place Eddie Guardado on the Twins’ all-time list. Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer (finger) was back in the lineup after a three-game absence and had one of his club’s four hits. Among the slumping Royals are third baseman Mike Moustakas (2-for-22 over his last six games) and left fielder Alex Gordon (2-for-20 over six games).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (4-1, 3.19 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (6-5, 5.68 ERA)

Milone received a no-decision against Milwaukee in his last turn despite allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. He gave up two or fewer earned runs in each of his five June starts and posted a 2.03 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Milone is 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts against Kansas City this season and his career mark is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in eight outings.

Guthrie defeated Oakland in his last turn when he gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. He is 9-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 17 career appearances (15 starts) against Minnesota and struggles against first baseman Joe Mauer (9-for-26, three homers). Guthrie issued a season-worst six walks and allowed three runs and six hits in five innings while losing to the Twins on April 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Highly touted 3B/DH Miguel Sano made his Twins’ debut in the opener and went 1-for-4.

2. Kansas City C Salvador Perez is in a 4-for-31 funk over his last eight contests.

3. CF Danny Santana was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in the opener after going 2-for-17 over his previous six games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 4