Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals snapped a four-game losing streak and look to make it consecutive wins over Minnesota when they host the Twins on Saturday. Kansas City has scored just nine runs over its last five games but pushed across the decisive tally in the bottom of the 10th while posting a 3-2 win on Friday.

The Royals are struggling to bunch together hits as players like left fielder Alex Gordon (2-for-24), third baseman Mike Moustakas (2-for-27) and catcher Salvador Perez (5-for-35) are all buried in deep funks. Kansas City center fielder Lorenzo Cain isn’t experiencing any issues and had three hits on Friday to improve to 9-for-16 over the past four games. Touted Minnesota prospect Miguel Sano is 3-for-8 in his first two big-league games and registered his first RBI in Friday’s loss. The Twins have scored just four runs while splitting the first two games of the series and second baseman Brian Dozier is hitless in nine at-bats.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (5-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Royals RH Joe Blanton (2-1, 3.14)

Pelfrey lost his third straight decision when he was torched for eight runs and nine hits in two innings while losing to Cincinnati in his last turn. It was the second time in four starts that he allowed eight runs, the other being in a 3 2/3-inning loss to Texas on June 13. Pelfrey is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four career starts against the Royals, with the victory coming on April 22 when he gave up five hits over seven shutout innings.

Blanton had his first rough outing since joining the rotation when he gave up five runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings during a loss to Houston in his last turn. He allowed just two runs in 11 innings and struck out 11 without issuing a walk while winning his first two starts as a member of the Royals. Blanton is 5-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 11 career starts against Minnesota but has struggled with first baseman Joe Mauer (11-for-27, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 2B Omar Infante is 5-for-27 against the Twins this season but has a .410 batting average in 39 career at-bats against Pelfrey.

2. Minnesota activated OF Aaron Hicks (forearm) from the disabled list and placed OF Shane Robinson on the family emergency list.

3. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis picked up the win on Friday and has allowed just one run in 35 innings this season.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 3