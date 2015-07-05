Preview: Twins at Royals

The Minnesota Twins have been searching for a spark to get them back to consistently contending with the Kansas City Royals atop the American League Central. The Twins are hoping the reinstatement of Ervin Santana provides that spark as they try to clinch their four-game series against the host Royals in the finale on Sunday.

Santana, who signed a four-year, $55 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, was suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug during spring training. ”Obviously, you’re adding a good player to a club that you didn’t have previous,” Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. “We all knew this one was coming. It was just a matter of riding out the storm.” Minnesota took two of the first three contests of the series to pull within 3 1/2 games of first place in the Central. The Royals will try to put another game between the clubs behind Danny Duffy on Sunday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (2014: 14-10, 3.95 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-4, 5.44)

Santana is back in the American League after taking a brief detour to Atlanta last season as he faces his former team. The 32-year-old went 9-10 with a 3.24 ERA for the Royals in 2013 and posted a 5-6 record with a 5.00 ERA against Kansas City in 14 starts as a member of the Los Angeles Angels from 2005-12. Santana was allowed to make three minor-league rehab starts prior to being reinstated and posted a 1.74 ERA.

Duffy is 0-4 with an 8.14 ERA in his last five starts but lasted 6 2/3 innings at Houston on Tuesday, his longest outing in that stretch. The 26-year-old issued 12 walks over 21 frames in those five outings. Duffy allowed three runs in a win at Minnesota on April 13 and is 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 10 games – eight starts – against the Twins in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins optioned RHP Alex Meyer to Triple-A and moved RHP Trevor May to the bullpen to clear room for Santana.

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is 11-for-19 in his last five games.

3. Minnesota rookie 3B Miguel Sano is 4-for-12 and has hit safely in each of his first three major-league contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Royals 4