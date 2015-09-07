Preview: Twins at Royals

The Minnesota Twins have lost three of their last four games as they try to chase down an American League wild-card spot. The Twins are 1 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the second spot entering Monday’s contest against the Royals in Kansas City, which was just swept at home for the first time this season.

The AL-leading Royals were outscored 25-7 while losing three games to the Chicago White Sox. Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas (hamstring) returned to the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since Aug. 30 and belted his 16th homer of the campaign, four off his career-best total of 2012. The Twins opened a nine-game road trip by losing two at three to Houston and gave up eight runs in each of the losses. Minnesota designated hitter Miguel Sano experienced a miserable series against the Astros by going 1-for-12 with nine strikeouts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Midwest (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (7-4, 3.60 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (10-7, 4.24)

Milone beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and struck out seven and gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings. He had pitched six or fewer innings in six straight starts before the stellar effort against Chicago. Milone is 4-2 with a 3.91 ERA in nine career starts against Kansas City and is 1-0 with a 4.24 ERA in three 2015 outings.

Ventura has won six straight decisions and has struck out a career-high 11 in each of his last two outings - including a victory over Detroit in his last turn when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings. He has been sensational over his last five starts, compiling a 4-0 mark and 1.13 ERA over 32 innings. Ventura is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA in three career outings against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez homered Sunday for the first time since Aug. 22 and leads the club with 19.

2. Minnesota rookie CF Byron Buxton is 2-for-29 with 12 strikeouts over his last nine appearances.

3. Kansas City LF/DH Alex Gordon is 6-for-13 in four games since returning from a groin injury suffered July 8.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Royals 2