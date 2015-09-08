Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are sliding at a time when the Minnesota Twins need all the victories they can find. Minnesota continues its playoff push against the host Royals on Tuesday, one night after producing a 6-2 victory that represented Kansas City’s fourth straight loss - matching its worst skid of the season.

The Royals have played poorly during their losing streak as they’ve been outscored 31-9. The hot-hitting Kendrys Morales recorded his 100th RBI on Monday, marking the first time he’s reached the century mark since driving in 108 runs with the Los Angeles Angels in 2009, and is 12-for-29 with two homers, three doubles and 10 RBIs in seven contests this month. The Twins sit 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the second American League wild-card spot and are 2-2 on their nine-game road trip. Minnesota’s Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-3 while driving in three runs in the opener and is batting .394 with five homers, nine doubles and 14 RBIs in 66 at-bats over his last 18 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (9-9, 3.84 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (12-7, 3.53)

Gibson has enjoyed success against the Royals, going 5-2 with a 2.18 ERA in seven career starts - including a 2-2 record and 2.81 ERA in four outings this year. He has struggled on the road this season, posting a 3-5 mark with a 4.90 ERA in 12 turns. Gibson allowed three runs and five hits in six innings against Houston on Thursday en route to his fifth no-decision in seven starts.

Volquez was ripped for six runs and eight hits in three innings against Detroit on Thursday but escaped with a no-decision. He has allowed five or more earned runs in three of his last five outings, giving up 35 hits in that stretch. Volquez is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in three starts against the Twins this year and has a 1.95 ERA in four career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera pitched two-thirds of an inning on Monday in his first appearance since Aug. 28 due to chicken pox. Kansas City OF Alex Rios had the same ailment and could return to the lineup Tuesday.

2. Minnesota DH Miguel Sano is 1-for-15 with 11 strikeouts over his last four games.

3. Slumping Kansas City C Salvador Perez is 2-for-16 over his last five contests and also is a lowly 2-for-19 against Gibson.

