Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have halted their skid and look to defeat Minnesota for the second straight night when they host the Twins in Wednesday’s series finale. Kansas City matched a season worst with four consecutive defeats before posting a 4-2 victory on Tuesday that also dented Minnesota’s playoff bid.

The Twins stand 2 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers for the American League’s second wild-card spot. Minnesota’s Joe Mauer is 3-for-7 in the series but also is mired in a 22-game homerless drought. Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer is experiencing his own power outage, as he hasn’t gone deep in 23 games, but delivered a three-run double in Tuesday’s win. The AL Central-leading Royals continue to receive good production from Kendrys Morales, who drove in his 101st run on Tuesday and is 13-for-32 with two homers, four doubles and 11 RBIs in eight contests this month.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (6-9, 4.17 ERA) vs. Royals RH Kris Medlen (3-1, 4.88)

Pelfrey has lost consecutive starts and worked 5 1/3 innings or less in five of his last six outings. He was roughed up for seven runs and eight hits in four frames of a loss to Houston in his last turn. Pelfrey is 1-2 with a 6.17 ERA in five career starts against the Royals but has fared well this season with a 1-0 record and 2.45 ERA in two outings.

Medlen was torched by the Chicago White Sox in his last outing, when he gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He won his first two starts upon joining the rotation, allowing three runs in each victory. Medlen won his only career start against the Twins as he gave up three runs and four hits over eight innings in 2010 while with Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 2B Omar Infante, who is 4-for-26 over his last eight games, is batting .415 in 41 career at-bats against Pelfrey.

2. Minnesota DH Miguel Sano (hamstring) sat out Tuesday after going 1-for-15 with 11 strikeouts over his previous four games.

3. Kansas City RF Alex Rios was hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday in his first appearance since Aug. 28 due to chickenpox.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 3