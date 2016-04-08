Preview: Twins at Royals

The Minnesota Twins continue their quest for that elusive first victory of the season when they visit the reigning world champion Kansas City Royals on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Minnesota appeared ready to get into the win column Thursday as it scored in each of the first two innings at Baltimore before squandering the lead and suffering a three-game series-sweeping 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Eduardo Escobar has gotten off to a strong start at the plate for the Twins, going 5-for-12 with a pair of multi-hit performances over the first three games of the season. Kansas City began the defense of its title against the team it defeated to win it, splitting a two-game set with the New York Mets. The Royals have had two days to prepare for the American League Central-rival Twins after recording only three hits in a 2-0 loss to New York on Tuesday. Kansas City has yet to find its power stroke, as it is one of only two American League teams yet to hit a home run this year.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2015: 13-8, 4.08)

Santana will be making his second start of the season after his debut at Baltimore on Monday was limited to 39 pitches due to a rain delay. The 33-year-old Dominican was not exactly sharp in that outing, allowing two hits and issuing a pair of walks while striking out three in two innings. Santana, who went 9-10 for Kansas City in 2013, is 5-7 with one shutout and a 4.63 ERA in 16 career starts against his former team.

Ventura is looking to erase the memory of a rough postseason during which he went 0-2 while surrendering 15 runs and 27 hits - five homers - in 21 innings over five starts. The 24-year-old Dominican finished the 2015 regular season strong, however, allowing one run and six hits in 14 frames over his last two outings - the final one being versus Minnesota on Oct. 3. With that victory, Ventura improved to 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA in five career starts against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals recorded 12 hits in their first two games, with only two going for extra bases.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer homered in his third game on Thursday, the earliest he’s gone deep since belting a shot in his second contest in 2010.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas has yet to register a hit (0-for-8) while LF Alex Gordon is 1-for-7 with four strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 2