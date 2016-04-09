Preview: Twins at Royals

The Minnesota Twins remain in search of their first win of the season as they visit the reigning world champion Kansas City Royals on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Minnesota was swept by Baltimore in its season-opening three-game set and dropped the opener versus Kansas City, allowing two runs in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 loss.

Eduardo Escobar has been a bright spot during the Twins’ early struggles, going 6-for-15 with four doubles and two RBIs. Minnesota got a look at the power of Byung Ho Park, who belted his first home run in the major leagues after hitting 105 over the previous two seasons in his native South Korea. Salvador Perez was the hero for the Royals on Friday, delivering an RBI double to forge a tie and scoring on Omar Infante’s sacrifice fly as he finished 2-for-4 after notching one hit in six at-bats over his first two games. Mike Moustakas appears to be finding his stroke at the plate as he recorded two hits in three at-bats Friday after beginning the season 0-for-8.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (2015: 9-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (2015: 9-15, 4.28)

Milone was forced to compete for a job in Minnesota’s rotation in spring training despite being one of the club’s best pitchers last season. The 29-year-old Californian, who posted a 2.57 ERA in five spring outings, had his season debut pushed back a day in order to allow Ervin Santana another turn after he was limited to 39 pitches opening day. Milone has had success against Kansas City in his career, going 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 starts.

Kennedy returns to the American League for the first time since 2009 as he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Royals after spending the last 2 1/2 seasons with San Diego. The 31-year-old Californian had trouble keeping the ball in the park last campaign, serving up a career-high 31 homers in 168 1/3 innings. Kennedy yielded eight runs over 14 1/3 frames while going 1-1 in two career starts against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals OF Jarrod Dyson (strained oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

2. Minnesota C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple Friday after going hitless in his first six at-bats of the year.

3. Kansas City RHP Kris Medlen is expected to make his season debut Tuesday at Houston after being skipped over the first week of the season because of a number of off-days.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Twins 2