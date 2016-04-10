Preview: Twins at Royals

The Kansas City Royals attempt to complete their first series sweep of the young season when they host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for the finale of their three-game set. After opening the campaign with a split of a two-game series against the New York Mets in a rematch of the 2015 World Series, Kansas City edged Minnesota in Friday’s opener before rolling to a 7-0 triumph a day later.

The Royals finally found their power stroke Saturday, belting three home runs after being kept in the park in their first three games. Mike Moustakas has recovered from dismal start as he has posted back-to-back multi-hit performances after going 0-for-8 against New York. The Twins still are seeking their first victory of 2016 as they conclude their season-opening, six-game road trip. Eduardo Escobar has given Minnesota fans reason to cheer, however, going 8-for-18 with four doubles and two RBIs.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (2015: 5-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (1-0, 0.00)

Nolasco makes his season debut after a rough 2015 campaign in which opponents posted a .321 batting average against him. The 33-year-old Californian appears to be healthy after being limited to nine games - eight starts - last season. Nolasco has made six career starts versus Kansas City, going 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA.

Volquez is coming off a strong Opening Day outing in which he limited the Mets to two hits over six scoreless innings while striking out five and walking three. The 32-year-old Dominican had a solid postseason in 2015, going 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .186 average in five starts. Volquez has pitched well against Minnesota in his career, winning three of his four decisions while posting a 1.96 ERA in six games - five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins are off to an 0-5 start for the first time since the franchise moved to Minnesota from Washington in 1961.

2. Kansas City RHP Chien-Ming Wang worked a scoreless inning Saturday in his first major-league appearance since 2013 with Toronto.

3. Minnesota CF Danny Santana suffered a strained right hamstring Saturday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list while OF Max Kepler was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

PREDICTION: Royals 9, Twins 3