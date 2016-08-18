Preview: Twins at Royals

Back at the .500 mark for the first time in nearly a month, the Kansas City Royals have a chance to climb back into postseason contention when they open a four-game series against the American League-worst Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Reigning World Series champion Kansas City is coming off a three-game sweep in Detroit to improve to 11-5 in August.

The Royals appeared to torpedo their playoff chances after going 7-19 in July, but they have won four in a row and seven of eight to move within 6 1/2 games of the second AL wild card. Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon homered in each of the last two games for Kansas City, which outscored Detroit 13-3 in the series. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe went 6-for-10 with five RBIs as Minnesota swept a two-game interleague series in Atlanta. Twins rookie right-hander Tyler Duffey goes for his second win over the Royals in six days when he opposes Kansas City's Dillon Gee in the series opener.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minneapolis), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (8-8, 5.71 ERA) vs. Royals RH Dillon Gee (4-6, 4.78)

Duffey won his third consecutive start with seven strong innings against the Royals on Saturday, permitting two runs on six hits while striking out six. The 25-year-old limited Houston to one run on four hits in his previous turn and has recorded 20 strikeouts over 19 innings during his winning streak. Duffey also beat Kansas City on May 25, although he was tagged for five runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Gee's last start against the Twins deteriorated abruptly, when he served up three homers in a span of nine batters and wound up charged with five runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He followed a five-start winless drought with two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 10. Joe Mauer is 5-for-10 against Gee, who is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA in four appearances (three starts) versus the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gordon, riding an eight-game hitting streak, was 5-for-12 in Minnesota last weekend.

2. Mauer sat out Wednesday's series finale in Atlanta due to a sore quadriceps.

3. Royals RF Lorenzo Cain is 8-for-15 with five RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 4