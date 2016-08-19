Preview: Twins at Royals

Starting to resemble the team that won the World Series a year ago, the Kansas City Royals have ripped off five consecutive victories as they continue a four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Kansas City has outscored opponents 32-8 during their streak and permitted one run in each of the past four games.

Left fielder Alex Gordon, hovering below the Mendoza line 10 days ago, has led the charge for the resurgent Royals, clubbing a grand slam in Thursday's 8-1 romp for his third home run in as many games. "I feel like we're playing a lot more relaxed and loose," Kansas City right fielder Lorenzo Cain told FoxSportsNorth.com after his team moved above .500 for the first time since July 22. While the Royals have won 10 of 12 and are 6 1/2 games back in the American League wild card, the Twins had a modest two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 15-29 against AL Central foes. Struggling rookie Jose Berrios makes his eighth career start for Minnesota when he opposes veteran Edinson Volquez.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Jose Berrios (2-3, 9.32 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Vólquez (9-10, 4.95)

The lights in the major leagues might be a bit too bright for the 22-year-old Berrios, who lasted only two innings and was rocked for six runs on eight hits in a loss to Houston. Berrios also lost his previous outing at Tampa Bay, allowing two homers for the third time while giving up four runs on six hits. Both of his wins have come on the road, the only two starts in which he has gone past five innings.

Despite giving up at least four runs for the fourth consecutive outing, Volquez halted a five-start winless drought at Minnesota last time out, giving up two earned runs over six innings. Volquez was knocked around for 18 runs and 30 hits in his three previous trips to the mound. Volquez is 5-1 with a 2.29 ERA against Minnesota, but he has been tormented by Joe Mauer, who is 11-for-24 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gordon has his safely in nine straight games to lift his batting average from .199 to .219.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier has homered four times in his last six games overall and in each of his last six starts versus Kansas City.

3. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has followed a 3-for-26 swoon by going 4-for-11 with two homers and four RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Twins 3